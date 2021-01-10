Et Apres Thou taken to open account at Exeter

Following a fine effort when runner-up on return to action, Et Apres Thou looks worth a bet at 11/2 to go one better and land the spoils in the 2m 5f handicap hurdle at Exeter today (3.40).

That came at Wincanton where the Phillip Hobbs trained seven-year-old made a mistake four from home before sticking to the task well to be beaten 3 3/4 lengths by Dollmanix in a 10-runner affair off a mark of 97.

The winner has won previously and was officially 4lb well-in at the weights, whilst the third home How’s The Cricket – who finished 1 3/4 lengths behind the selection and was giving him 3lb – went on to score next time up of 100.

As the front three also pulled well clear of the rest that gives the form a solid look in relation to this same grade class 5 affair.

Et Apres Thou is able to race in it off just 1lb higher and should be more than capable of winning a race of this nature off 98.

The cheekpieces also now go on for the first time and I think this contest lacks any real strength in-depth and looks a nice opening for Et Apres Thou to open his account at the seventh time of asking.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Et Apres Thou (11/2 bet365 – BOG)