European Tour double confirmed for October

Two further PDC European Tour events have been confirmed to be staged in Sindelfingen and Riesa during October.

The European Tour will return next weekend with the German Darts Championship in Hildesheim, which will end a six-month break since the Belgian Darts Championship had opened the season on the continent.

A further two £140,000 European Tour events will now also be held in Germany, taking the year’s total to four ahead of the European Championship at the end of October.

The European Darts Grand Prix will be staged at the Glaspalast in Sindelfingen from October 16-18, featuring the field of players who had qualified for the year’s originally-planned third European Tour event.

The Sachsenarena in Riesa will then host the International Darts Open from October 23-25, which will feature the players who originally qualified for the year’s fourth European Tour event.

Each tournament will be played in front of fans in Germany, adopting the relevant safety and social distancing regulations.

Tickets for the German Darts Championship are available through PDC Europe, with tickets for the European Darts Grand Prix and International Darts Open going on sale in the near future.

Due to the amended regulations, ticket bookings for the original 2020 dates in Sindelfingen and Riesa cannot remain valid. Fans with a booking will be issued with a voucher which can be exchanged for tickets for the new date and will be contacted by the PDC Europe Box Office.

Each PDC European Tour event will be streamed through PDCTV for all Subscribers worldwide, and available through bookmakers’ websites.

Following the completion of the International Darts Open, the top 32 players from the European Tour Order of Merit – comprised of prize money won across the four European Tour events – will progress to compete in the European Championship.