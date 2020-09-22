Tangled a bet back at Beverley

Now returned to Beverley, Tangled looks worth a bet at 7/1 in the 7f handicap there today (2.05).

This Karen Tutty trained five-year-old is unbeaten in two starts over course and distance. Those wins came in June and July of this year.

In the last of those, Tangled came from off the pace and stayed on gamely to account for Rousayan by 1/2 a length in a class 4 off a mark of 77.

He got put ip to 80 for that and was far from disgraced off it in a class 4 at York when slowly away before keeping on to finish a never nearer 5 1/2 length sixth of 12 to Golden Force.

Tangled then found life too hot last time out in a class 3 at Thirsk when 12th of 15 to Shelir in a class 3 but has been dropped 2lb as a result.

He now drops back down into class 4 company off 78 – just 1lb higher than when last victorious – so that give him every chance from a handicapping perspective having been rated as high as 106 in the past.

With underfoot conditions also ideal, a big run thus looks on a cards under Gemma Tutty.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Tangled (7/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)