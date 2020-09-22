NUDS says RULE of 6 will be catastrophic to SWINGERS

NUDS [National Union of Swingers & Doggers] is the first major UNION in the UK to come out against the draconian rules introduced by government which they say will put END to SWINGERS CLUBS for ever as many cannot continue without government funding.

General secretary of NUDS Gerry O’Sullivan speaking exclusively to Daily Sport said “This is F**KING out of order, we are being persecuted just for having fun, This is just a blatant ATTACK on our members way of life.”

SWINGING has been part of the BRITISH constitution since the DOOMS DAY BOOK, as were ORGIES in the middle ages, but not yet another lifestyle is under threat from bureaucrats.

Swinging couple Mike & Brenda from Hampton Wick told Daily Sport “We are a good looking couple just wanting to enjoy ourselves with other likeminded adults.”

Adding “You can still go HUNTING and SHOOTING in parties of 30 but not F**KING.”