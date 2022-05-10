Stoute Derby Hope To Go Well At York

Time to look at the best meeting of the day at York, and will the Dante Stakes throw the Derby betting in to yet more turmoil? I am hoping that the buzz in Newmarket about the recent gallops of Sir Michael Stoute’s Desert Crown are not just hot air.

A once raced son of Nathaniel, he scored by five and a half lengths on his Nottingham debut last November and was immediately put away for the winter. Bred to be far better as a three-year-old, he has apparently been exiting the workwatchers in headquarters ahead of his return, and although sure to strip fitter for the race, he needs to win this to take his place at Epsom next month.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Desert Crown 3.35pm York 3/1 most bookmakers