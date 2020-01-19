Well-weighted Boom The Groom fancied to get back to winning ways

Boom The Groom signalled that his time was near when a fine second last time out, so off just 2lb higher looks worth siding with to go one better and land the spoils in the 3.10 at Wolverhampton today.

Tony Carrol’s nine-year-old, who has won three of his seven starts over course and distance, went down fighting over it when collared close home and beateh just 1/2 a length by Sword Exceed off a rating of 77.

That was his second start after a break and he should now be spot on to fo himself justice in this class 4 – a grade in which he has run just twice,

Although nudged up 2lb for that effort, Boom The Groom is still well-treated on the pick of his form off a revise rating of 79.

It is 8lb lower than he was last successful over course and distance in February of last year when beating Shamson by 1/3 a length in what was a competitive class 2.

That form reads really well in relation to this and another plus is that Boom The Groom has bagged a good draw in stall 1 from which to attack.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Boom The Groom (7/2 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)