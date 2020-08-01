Exec Chef looks tasty in Goodwood finale

Having shaped well in both starts this season, Exec Chef looks weighted to go well and makes plenty of appeal in the 1m 1f apprentice handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Goodwood (5.10).

This five-year-old did well in 2018 when trained by Jim Boyle and winning three times – with the last off those successes coming off a rating of 86.

Although he failed to get his head in front last season, Exec Chef did post some solid efforts in defeat – including first when a fine 1/2 length second of 16 to Petrus in the Spring Mile at Doncaster off 90.

He also ran well when runner-up at Chelmsford off 95 and a two length fourth of 10 to Jazeel at Sandown off 98.

Exec Chef is now able to race off a reduced rating of 87 – just 2lb higher than when last successful – and comes into the race having shaped as if needing the outing on return to action at Newmarket when a staying on 5 1/4 length fourth of 12 to Montatham off 1lb higher.

The winner is a progressive sort who has since finished second in the Royal Hunt Cup before landing a competitive class 2 at Sandown to be rated 104, so in receipt of just 1lb from that rival it was a solid effort and one which reads well in relation to this class 3 affair.

Exec Chef backed that up with a decent third at Sandown and now has his first start for George Scott and gets fitted with the cheekpieces for the first time.

With those two spins under his belt should now be spot on to do himself justice and looks handicapped to make a bold bit to get back to winning ways here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Exec Chef (15/2 Betfair, Paddy Power, Unibet – BOG, paying 4 places)