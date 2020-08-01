An unnamed man who was KILLED last week when a DORSET curry house toilet blew up has been deemed natural causes by investigators who have said they don’t believe it was PHAAL play that killed him.

An eyewitness who wanted to remain nameless told Daily Sport “We’d just sat down to a VINDALOO and a few beers when the whole building rocked and there was an almighty BANG.”

The owners of the PLUSH Bay of Bengal restaurant declined to comment but the eatery has remained closed since the explosion.

Another diner sent Daily Sport a photo of the toilet after the MIGHTY BLAST that KILLED one and left 35 other diners RUNNING for their lives.

Having looked at reviews online it was very apt that their last review said “Bay of Bengal’s curries are dynamite.”