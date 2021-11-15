Expensive River Set To Go Well On Debut Under Rules

It’s the same colours here (J P McManus) with point-to-point winner Queens River, who cost his new owner £330,000 at the sales looking to add to her one run one win in a Boulta point-to -point in December last year.

Her purchase price suggests she must be above average (even if the form is yet to prove to be very much), and as she is sensibly sent straight over hurdles over two miles five furlongs and ignoring the two mile bumper route, a debut win under rules is eagerly anticipated – and expected.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 3pt Win Queens River 1.05pm Warwick 4/5 most bookmakers