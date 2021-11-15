Skelton Newcomer Looks Worth A Bet

It seems fair to say that expecting big day for J P McManus at Warwick on a Wednesday afternoon is hardly headline material, but he has a couple in with rock solid chances here and I simply cannot resist.

In the opener at 12.00pm, trainer Dan Skelton has an interesting contender in French bumper winner Hartus D’Oudairies, who was sold on privately after that Le Mans success for an undisclosed sum.

He looked above average that day, and with the stable still pumping in the winners, he may well have been found a sensible starting point for

his new career at the winter game.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hartus D’Oudairies 12.00pm Warwick

5/4 William Hill, Paddy Power, and others