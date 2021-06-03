Eye Up Its Mick weighted to strike in Hamilton sprint

Having been eased further in the weights on the back of an improved effort last time out, Ey Up Its Mick looks to hold leading claims of landing the spoils in the 6f handicap on today’s card at Hamilton (4.30).

This Tony Coyle trained five-year-old has on once and been placed once in three starts over course and distance He won twice last season and also posted a number of solid efforts in defeat to make the frame.

After landing a class 5 at Haydock , Ey Up Its Mick followed-up in the same grade over this course and distance when scoring by two lengths off 67.

He went on to finish a fine second in a class 5 at Redcar off 72 and also hit the frame on three occasions in class 4 contests off 73,72 and 73.

Ey Up Its Mick comes into this on the back of four runs this season and shaped quite nicely in the lsecodn of those at Haydock when an 11 length fourth of nine to Boardman – an easy winner dual winner again since – off 70.

He also comes into this having shaped as if his time was near at Carlisle six days ago when a keeping on one length third to Sharrabang off 68 after being slowly away.

Eye Up Its Mick is now able to race off 2lb lower and his revised rating of 66 is 2lb lower than when last victorious.

It gives him a big shout at the weights on the pick of his form and Ey Up Its Mick has a 27 per cent strike rate in the grade, class 5 (three from 11).

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Ey Up Its Mick (7/2 generally available – use BOG firms)