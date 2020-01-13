He’s Our Star handicapped to shine under Hogan

Off a career-low mark, Here’s Our Star looks the one to be on at 5/1 in the 7.20 at Wolverhampton today.

This Ali Stronge trained five-year-old is a four-time winner with the last of those successes coming in a class 5 at Brighton in April of last year when scoring by a length off a mark of 69.

He got put up to 73 for that and is now able to race off just 60 having run well two starts back at this venue when third of 13 to Star Of Valour off 3lb higher.

It gives him outstanding claims at the weights on the pick of his form and He’s Our Star comes into the race having shaped better than the bare result last time out at Linfield when a never nearer 2 3/4 length ninth of 15 to Bond Angel having faced an impossible take from a poor position way off the pace.

Useful apprentice Dylan Hogan, who has won once and been placed three times in four rides for the stable in the past 12 months, also now gets the leg up for the first time and takes off a handy 5lb with his claim.

Here’s Our Star also boasts a strike rate of 40 per cent in the grade – class 6 – having won won twice and been placed once in five starts in it.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way He’s Our Star (5/1 bet365 – BOG)