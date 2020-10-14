Kew Palace a punt at 8/1

Kew Palace looks worth another chance to cash-in on what looks a handy mark now fitted with cheekpieces and a tongue-tie for the first time in the the 1m handicap at Bath today (4.30).

This William Haggas trained three-year-old filly posted an improved effort on her third start when third of 10 to Sun Tide at Chepstow.

After being held-up at the rear, Kew Palace made good headway to from home and kept on nicely to be beaten just 1 3/4 lengths without having the pace to mount a serious challenge.

The winner was given an official rating of 73, whilst the runner-up Desert Destination got 75 off the assessor and the fourth home Tahitian Prince was given a mark of 77.

Aljalela, who finished just under six lengths behind the selection in sixth, has also won since off a mark of 60.

That suggested that Kew Palace may have got in lightly off an opening mark of just 68 and she ran well off it when third on handicap debut.

Kew Palace led and after getting headed at the furlong marker kept on at the one pace to be beaten just over three lengths.

She then failed to build on that last time out when sixth of 14 to Kaleidoscopic over 1m 2f at Sandown when never really travelling and looking to be putting it all in.

Judge on that it looks a good move by connections to fit her new headgear in order to get her focus and Kew Palace now drops back to a mile – the same as her solid effort at Chepstow.

She has also been dropped another 2ln and is able to race off a revised rating of 64. The daughter of Kingman is bred to be better than that.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Kew Palace (8/1 bet365 – BOG)