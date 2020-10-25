Farrell a 10/1 fancy in Veterans’ Handicap Chase

In the 3m 1f Veterans’ Handicap Chase at Aintree today (1.22), Joe Farrell looks weighted to go well and makes plenty of appeal at .

This 11-year-old hails from the yard of Welsh handler Rebecca Curtis and enjoyed his finest hour when landing the 2018 running of the Scottish Grand National over 4m at Ayr when digging deep for pressure to fend off Ballyoptic by a nose off a rating of 135.

Joe Farrell went on to finish a solid second to Chic Name at Newbury last year and looked a good as ever on return to action at Chepstow 12 month ago when getting headed close home and finishing a length third of nine to Vieux Lion Rouge off 142.

He now meets the winner on 2lb better terms and went on to run well in the 3m 2f Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury where he finished a keeping on 17 1/4 length seventh behind De Rasher Counter off 144.

Joe Farrell went on to round of the campaign with a solid third of 14 to Truckers’ Lodge in the 4m 2f Midlands Grant National at Uttoxeter off 142.

He is now able to race in this off 140 having been dropped 2lb since shaping as if needing the run on seasonal at Chepstow.

It gives him every chance from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form. The cheekpieces also now go on for the first time and underfoot conditions hold no fears.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Joe Farrell (10/1 bet365, Unibet – BOG)