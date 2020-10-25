Point Of Principle a 16/1 punt at Aintree

Point Of Principle returns to action off a handy mark and makes plenty of each-way appeal at 16/1 in the in the 3m 1f handicap hurdle at Aintree today (3.42).

This Tim Vaughan trained seven-year-old opened his account over hurdles at Ascot in February of 2018 when digging deep to beat Dame De Compagnie by a nose.

The runner-up, to whom he was conceding 2lb, is a very smart Nicky Hendersn inmate who has won three of her four subsequent starts and landed the Coral Cup in the last of those at this year’s Cheltenham Festival off a mark of 140 and is now rated 148.

Point Of Principle went on to post some solid efforts in defeat, including when runner-up in the Grade 3 Silver Trophy at Chepstow off 135 and when a 4 3/4 length fifth of 14 to Speedo Boy in a decent class 2 at Cheltenham off 137.

He also ran a blinder over this course and distance at the 2019 Grand National meeting when a 1 3/4 length second of 21 to Three Musketeers in a very competitive Grade 3 handicap hurdle off 136.

Point Of Principle got put up to 141 for that and has not been at his best in two subsequent outings.

However, he is now able to race of 137 as a result and that entitles him to be very competitive in this class 2 affair. He has also gone well fresh in the past.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Point Of Principle (16/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG, paying 5 places)