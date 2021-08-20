Fast Improving Juvenile Is One To Love

An interesting/impossible race next that sees the filly expected balancing act of form versus potential. In the blue corner we have Boonie, Kevin Ryan’s smart son of Brazen Beau who has placed in both the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Group Three Molecomb Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

He deserves to get his head in front for the second time here in first-time cheekpieces, and seems sure to go well, but I will be taking a chance on Thunder Love who is taking a big step up in class but has done everything asked of him so very easily so far.

Both his starts have been on the all-weather at Kempton, a cosy win on debut and a five lengths romp in a Class four novice and as they say you never know how good a horse is until it is beaten, I am willing to take that chance – each way, of course.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Thunder Love 4.10pm York 8/1 Bet365