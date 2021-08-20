Godolphin Colt Can Conquer On Debut

Sandown put on perhaps the best card of the day in the UK and word in Newmarket has it that Charlie Appleby’s unraced King Of Conquest may well make a winning debut. A son of French Derby winner Lope De Vega out of Listed winner Moi Meme, he cost Godolphin 900,000 guineas at the sales and will recoup £8,813.34 if he wins here (less than 1%), which merely confirms the crazy finances of the racing World at the highest level.

Recent gallops with winning stablemates suggest he is up to scoring first time out, and with William Buick in the saddle he may be worth a second glance on a particularly difficult afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win King Of Conquest 3.55pm Sandown 7/4 Bet365 and others