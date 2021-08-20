Life’s A Beach At Sandown

The early betting here suggests plenty of punters are happy enough to forgive Indigo Girl a poor run on her belated return at Ascot, but she was beaten seven lengths and for me, arrives with something to prove.

She did pull too hard for her own good I agree, and had the best form as a juvenile of all of these, but I prefer to take an each way chance on Saffron Beach, who is far better than her form figures imply. A three-quarter length second to Sacred (who won the Hungerford Stakes last weekend) on her seasonal debut, she followed that with a running on second to Mother Earth (won the Group One Prix Rothschild last time out) in the 1000 Guineas, she patently failed to see out the mile and a half in the Epsom Oaks and then failed to give her true running in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.

Dropped considerably in class to this Group Three event and with the stiff mile looking ideal following a six week break, she looks overpriced to me and has an excellent chance with Hollie Doyle in the saddle.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Saffron Beach 2.40pm Sandown 11/2 Bet365, Boylesports.