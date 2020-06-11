Tambourine Girl weighted to call the tune at Newbury

Tambourine Girl appeals as the type to do better as a three-year-old, so off what looks a handy opening handicap mark is taken to make a winning return to action in the 2.40 at Newbury today.

This Roger Charlton tarined daughter of Cable Bay ran really well onn debut at Windsor whne going down by just a short-head to Amazing Knight.

The winner went on to follow-up whilst the third home Irish Acclaim also went on to taste success and are now rated.

Batchelor Boy, who came fifth just over two lengths behind the selection, has also won three times since with the last of those success coming off a mark of 77.

Tambourine Girl backed that up with a solid 2 1/2 length third to the now 87-rated Hot Touch at Kempton and the runner-up Breath Of Joy won at Haydock two days ago off 79.

Tambourine Girl then showed a good attitude to round off the campaign with success at the same venue and the assessor has allotted her an opening mark of just 76.

That looks lenient in my eyes judged on the form of the aformentioned races and another plus is that the stable is in good form at present.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Tambourine Girl (9/2 bet365 – BOG)