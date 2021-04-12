Fiordland a strong fancy on handicap debut at Windsor

Fiordland scored with plenty in hand last time out, so off what looks a potentially lenient opening mark is a strong fancy to follow-up in the 1m handicap on today’s card at Windsor (4.10).

This James Ferguson trained three year-old left his debut effort well behind on seasonal reappearance when a fine 1 3/4 length second of 10 to Moraaheq at Kempton.

After racing prominently, and a bit keen, he was ridden to challenge at the two marker until being unable to find any extra in the last.

The Roger Varian trained winner has won again since on handicap debut in a class 4 at Chelmsford off 80 and is now rated 86.

As the front two also pulled 5 3/4 lengths clear of the third home John Gosden trained Regent, who has also gone on to win his next two starts to be rated 81, it gives the form a rock solid look.

Fiordland has since opened his account in good style at Wolverhampton when beating Elakazaam by 1 1/4 lengths.

He was forced to race out wide that day but after being produced to lead just inside the final furlong by Ryan Moore only had to be pushed out to register a comfortable success.

I thought he was value for much more than the winning margin and the runner-up went into the race having beat a previous debut winner.

Fiordland now makes his handicap debut in this class 5 affair off an opening mark of just 77 and that could be extremely lenient judged on his aforementioned run at Kempton.

He is clearly a progressive sort who is going the right way, appeals as the type that has plenty more to offer, and hails from a yard in good form – so there is simply nothing not to like about his chances in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 5pts win Fiordland (5/2 generally available- use BOG firms)