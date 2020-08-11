Lady Calcaria weighted to go well at Haydock

Having fallen in the weights, Lady Calcaria makes plenty of each-way appeal at 12/1 in the 6f handicap at Haydock today (1.55).

This Tim Easterby trained and and Ontoawinner syndicate owned four-year-old filly was last successful in a class 3 contest at Carlisle in May of last year when scoring by 1 1/2 lengths from Lorton off a mark of 71.

She went on to be placed on three occasions of 77, 77 and 75 and is now able to race off 64 having been dropped 8lb following three runs this season.

That is a career-low and gives Lady Calcaria a big shout from a handicapping perspective forn a yard going well.

She also hasn’t shaped too badly on her last two outings, weakening late on at Ayr in the last of those when attracting some support.

With those spins under her belt, Lady Calcaria should now hopefully be fully tuned to do herself justice and the cheekpieces also now go on for the first time.

In receipt of weight all-round she looks simply too well-treated to ignore in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Lady Calcaria (12/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG, paying 4 places)