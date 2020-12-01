Magic looks Just he trick at Wolves

In the 1m handicap at Wolverhampton today (7.30), the lightly-raced Just Magic looks to have more going for him than most and makes plenty of appeal at 9/1.

This Tim Easterby trained four-year-old shaped with some promise in three runs at this venue last year. After dwelling and running very green when a never nearer 12 1/4 length fifth of eight to Desert Caravan he ran very well when third of 11 to Sherpa Trail.

Just Magic tracked the leaders before sticking to the task to be beaten two length and the winner went on to follow-up and be allotted an opening handicap mark of 80.

The second home Kentucky Kingdom ran off an official rating of 67, so that makes Just Magic’s current mark of 52 look exploitable.

He is also entitled to strip fitter for his recent return to action at Southwell following 331 days on the sidelines and the return to this venue and the Tapeta surface is an obvious plus in my book.

This is also a weak class 6 lacking any real strength in depth and unlike many of his rivals Just Magic remains unexposed and open to further progression.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Just Magic (9/1 Sky Bet – paying 4 places)