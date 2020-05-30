MR.WANKIES Cock-O-Late Ice Cream BANNED from seafront

Brighton based ICE CREAM seller MR.WANKIES has been BANNED from the seafront after authorities took a dim view to his COCK-O-LATE cornets despite locals LAPPING them up.

Guiseppe known to his PUNTERS as Mr.Wankie has been dishing up his own unique take on a DICK on a STICK since last summer only to be BANNED now after a compliant by DO-GOODERS.

Mr.Wankie told DAILY SPORT “All of the ladies love my Cock-O-Late ice cream and so do some of the me too.”

This ice cream maybe more 69 than 99 but who gives a F**K?

At times like this people need to lighten up and have FUN as the liberals are always telling us.

Guiseppe’s MR.WANKIE van is also available from Weddings, Hen-Do’s and any other SEXY events.

