Ever wondered how witches stay on their broomsticks?

In a DAILY SPORT exclusive we can finally reveal how WITCHES don’t fall off their BROOMSTICKS when flying over and it’s not thanks to great balance or the power of PRAYER but thanks to the use of what HAPPY couples are using as a SEX TOY.

The BROOMSTICK Saddle has been used for years by witches around the WORLD until getting HIJACKED by PERVERTS to use a BUTT PLUG RINGS and sold by SEX SHOPS up and down the country.

One WITCH told Daily Sport’s newsdesk that before this you could only BUY them through approved broomstick deals and they cost £50 now anyone can buy them for as low as a FIVER in Adult Stores meaning every idiot ill now be trying their hand at riding on a BROOMSTICK.

Trying their hand? More like trying their ARSE……….

What next Dave from Dudley on BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT with a broomstick stuck up his arse flying around the studio?

We’re gad to put yet another MYTH to bed and tell our loyal readers the issues that really matter in the WORLD today.