Silver Nickel a 20/1 each-way play at Hereford

Silver Nickel bombed out when pulled-up last time out, but judged on his two previous efforts looks a big player and worth an each-way wager at 20/1 in the extended 3m 1f handicap hurdle at Hereford today (1.20).

In the first of those in a class 4 on handicap debut over 2m 3f at Ascot, the Seamus Mullins trained seven-year-old finished an eight length fourth of 11 to Fifty Ball off a mark of 107.

Silver Nickel made a mistake at the fourth and then lost his place two flights later before staying on nicely to be nearest at the finish without being unduly knocked about.

The winner, from whom he was receiving 6lb, went on to follow-up at Sandown by 13 lengths to now be rated 131. Straw Fan Jack, who came second has also won since to give the form a decent look.

Silver Nickel backed that up with a solid 2 1/4 length third of 10 to Tide Times over 2m 7f at the same venue where he raced prominently and after being headed at the last stuck to the task well off 106.

He is able to race in this off the same mark and I think this is a weaker class 4 than both those races.

Daniel Sansom also takes off a handy 3lb with his claim, and the step up in trip promises to suit.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Silver Nickel (20/1 bet365 – BOG)