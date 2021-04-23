Saturday Tips: Golan Fortune appeals at 11s in bet365 Gold Cup

Golan Fortune looks weighted to go well and worth a wager at 11/1 now refitted with the cheekpieces in the extended 3m 4f bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Sandown (3.40).

This Phil Middleton trained nine-year-old was a useful hurdler who came good at the first time of asking over fences when staying on strongly to beat Champagne Well by 8 1/2lengths over 3m at Ludlow back in December off an official rating of 139.

He was then far from disgraced when pitched into Grade 1 company off 142 and finishing an eight length fourth of seven to Shan Blu at Kempton where he made a bad blunder at the last and only lost third close home.

Golan Fortune backed that up with a 6 1/2 length last of three to Next Destination in a Grade 2 at Wetherby and after a spin over hurdles seemed to find 4m 2f beyond him last time out when 14th of 20 in the Midlands Grand Nationlal at Uttoxeter.

He has since been dropped a couple of pounds and is now able to race off a mark of 140. That should enable him to be very competitive on the pick of his form.

It’s also interesting that the cheekpieces, which he wore when winning on his chase debut, now go back on again as he has not sported them in his three starts over fences since.

So with Tom Scudamore booked to partner him for the first time, I think Golan Fortune is capable of running a huge race in this if the refitting of the headgear has the desired effect.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Golan Fortune (11/1 Betfred, BoyleSports – paying 5 places)