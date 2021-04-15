Friday Tips: Lots to like about Imperium

Imperium still looks potentially ahead of his mark and makes plenty of appeal at 9/2 in the 2m handicap at Newbury (2.15).

Trained by Roger Charlton, this five-year-old is lightly raced for his age having had just nine starts.

He progressed throughout last season when winning four-times, scoring with real authority in the last of those at Kempton back in December.

After being ridden to lead just inside the final furlong, Imperium only had to be pushed out to assert close home and beat Dance To Paris by 3/4 of a length off a mark of 88.

I thought he was value for much more than the winning margin and it was just over a length back to the third home Amtiyaz who has won since and is now rated 95.

As Imperium was giving Amtiyaz eight pound it makes a 3lb rise in the weights for Imperium look lenient an a revised rating of 91 should not be beyond him.

The son of Frankel is clearly going the right way and appeals as the type from whom there is better to come still, so I think Imperium has lots going for him in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Imperium (9/2 bet365)