Friday Tips: Mithras of major interest on handicap debut

Mithras is a strong fancy to cash-in on what looks a lenient mark and land the spoils in the 7f handicap at Newbury (2.50).

This John and Thady Gosden trained three-year-old colt had three starts as a juvenile. In the first of those he shaped with stacks of promise when fourth of 16 to One Ruler at Sandown.

After being restless in the stalls and slowly away, Mithras found himself well off the pace before keeping on nicely under tender handling to be nearest at the finish and beaten 5 1/2 lengths.

The winner is a smart sort who is now rated 114 having gone to to land a Group 2 before finishing runner-up in a Group 1 at Doncaster.

Maximal, who came second is now rated 92, whilst the third home Latest Generation is rated 97. Tawareeq, who came fourth, went to to score next time up as did the fifth home My Swallow.

That gives the form a solid look and after then not getting the best of passages when fourth at Newbury, Mithras rounded off the campaign with a stylish success at Newcastle when racing up with the pace and showing a nice turn of foot to score readily by a length from Movintime.

The pair pulled eight lengths clear of the third home and the runner-up had previously run well when second on debut.

Mithras now makes his eagerly awaited handicap debut off an opening mark of 90 and I think that could seriously underestimate his ability – especially on his run behind One Ruler.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 4pts win Mithras (7/2 bet365)