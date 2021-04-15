Friday Tips: Sycamore worth another chance at Bath

Sycamore failed to live up to expectations on return to action, but I think he is worth another chance now turned out quickly and fitted with the blinkers for the first time in the 1m handicap at Bath (7.40).

That run came just four days ago at Windsor was he was never ideally placed at any stage and given plenty to do before finishing an 11 length sixth of 13 to Heaven Forfend off a rating of 72.

I thought his mark was exploitable judged on three starts he had last summer. In the first of those, Martyn Meade’s four-year-old caught the eye when very green and keeping on late to finish a never nearer 12 length sixth of 12 to Baashir over 7f at Salisbury.

He then duly showed the benefit of that run, again over 7f at Salisbury, when a 3 1/4 length second of eight to Sidereal.

The winner has run well to finish runner-up in his last two starts off a mark of 80 in class 4 company, whilst the third home Starshiba has since landed a class 3 handicap off 82 and ran off 87 when last seen in action in a class 2 at Kempton.

That gives the form a strong look in relation to this class 5 affair and Sycamore is able to race in it off mark of just 72.

The son of Kingman is bred to be better than it and the fact that connections go again so soon after Windsor and now fit the headgear suggest that better was expected and all didn’t go to plan that day.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Sycamore (4/1 William Hill)