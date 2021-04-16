Saturday Tips: Showalong has a super chance at Thirsk

Showalong appeals as the type to do well as a three-year-old, so he is a strong fancy to make a winning return to action in the 5f handicap at Thirsk (11.40).

This Time Easterby trained colt has always been held in high regard progressed nicely as a juvenile when winning two of his four starts.

After shaping quite nicely on debut when sixth at Redcar, Showalong duly showed the benefit of that experience in a 12-runner novice contest when making all before drawing clear inside the last to register an impressive 4 1/4 length success over Forbidden Secret a three time winner since in France.

Showalong was then far from disgraced on handicap debut in a class 2 nursery at Ayr when fourth of 10 off an opening mark of 84.

He then went on to round off the campaign with a taking success in a class 3 novice contest at York when making all and finding plenty when pressed to easily beat Shalaa Asker by 1 1/2 lengths off an official rating of 83.

It was then a further 2 1/4 lengths back to the third home Good Listener and that one went on to score next time up to give the form a decent look in relation to this class 3 affair.

Showalong is able to race in it off a revised rating of 86 and I think that may seriously underestimate his ability as he has the potential to develop into a decent sprinter this season and be better than this grade.

He has also bagged a good draw in stall 13 and could be extremely difficult to peg back if getting loose at the front end, so thus rates the best bet of the day.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Showalong (4/1 William Hill)