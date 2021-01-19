Frisco Bay a strong fancy at Fakenham

Trainer Jonjo O’Neill has his team in fine form and Frisco Bay is a strong fancy to provide him with another winner in the 2m 4f handicap hurdle at Fakenham today (12.55).

This six-year-old had two starts between the flags over 3m in Ireland. In the first of those he finished a 14 length fourth of 10 to Hometown Boy at Durrow.

The winner has woe since under rules and also ran well when chasing home the very smart and now 158-rated McFabulous at Market Rasen before being far from disgraced when seventh of 13 to that rival in a Grade 3 novices’ handicap hurdle at Kempton off a mark of 130.

Frisco Bay backed that up with a solid keeping of four length second of eight to Gabbys Cross at Monkesgrange. The winner went on to land a bumper at Thurles and a maiden hurdle at Tramore, whilst Follow The Fire – who finished five lengths behind the selection in third – has since landed a class 4 handicap hurdle at Sedgefield off 95.

He then joined O’Neill and failed to cut any ice in a bumper and three spins over hurdles over trips varying from 2m to 2m 4f.

However, after undergoing wind surgery he put in a much improved effort when runner-up on handicap debut at Bangor off an opening mark of 102.

Frisco Bay also ran well last time out when a four length second of 13 to Zhiguli at Huntingdon over the 2m 4f trip of this off the same rating.

The winner has since gone on to finish second under a 7lb penalty to a thriving sort in the shape of Chinwag, so that gives the form a solid look in relation to this same grade class 4 affair and makes a 2lb rise for Frisco Bay look fair.

I think he has shown enough to suggest he is more than capable of winning a race of this nature of 104 and he also appeals as the type that has more to offer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Frisco Bay (3/1 Boylesports, 888sport – BOG)