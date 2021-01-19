Lots to like about the chances of Jobesgreen Lad

Now dropped back in trip, Jobesgreen Lad looks worth siding with at 9/2 in the 2m handicap hurdle at Exeter today (3.15).

This Tom George trained six-year-old is a lightly raced sort who has only had five starts and posted his best effort two starts back on handicap debut over this course and distance when a 16 length fourth of eight to Frankincense.

After being held-up and making a mistake at the third, Jobesgreen Lad made headway at the fifth before weakening two out to be beaten 16 1/2 lengths off a mark of 95.

The winner has since run well to finish runner-up off 6lb higher, whilst the second and third home – Lady Chuffnell and Admirals Bay – both went on to score next time up.

That gives the form a solid look in relation to this same grade class 5 affair and Jobesgreen Lad is able to race in it off 4lb lower.

He was also far from disgraced last time out when sixth of 16 to Butler’s Brief over 2m 5f at Warwick when weakening two from home off 2lb higher.

The drop back in trip looks sure to suit and has far more scope than the majority of his rivals. So, judge on his aforementioned run here I think he looks weighted to open his account.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Jobesgreen Lad (9/2 bet365 – BOG)