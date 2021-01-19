Here’s Herbie has a big shout at Exeter

On the back of a much improved effort last time out, I think the well-weighted Here’s Herbie looks worth a wager at 8/1 in the 2m 2f handicap hurdle at Exeter today (2.45)

This Sue Gardner trained 13-year-old has a 42 per cent strike rate over course and distance having won three times and been placed once in seven starts.

The last of those successes came in April 2019 where he easily landed a class 3 contest by six lengths off a mark of 115.

Here’s Herbie backed that up with a fair third at Fontwell off 122 and also ran well in January of last year when third in a class 3 at Taunton off 118.

He is now able to race in this class 4 affair off 110 – his lowest rating since March 2014 – so that gives the veteran a big shout from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form.

After being well beaten in his first two starts this season, there was lots to like about his run at Taunton last month when a 3 1/4 length third of 17 to Chinwag where after being headed at the last he only lost second place in the dying strides.

Both the winner and the runner-up Zhiguli went into the race on the back of wins, so that gives the form a solid look.

It was a big step back in the right direction for Here’s Herbie, so if building on it he looks a key player at the weights in this now returned to a venue which clearly brings out the best in him.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Here’s Herbie (8/1 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power- BOG)