Fury unstoppable as he beats Wilder in 7 rounds

British world lineal heavyweight champion claimed another belt last night when he regained a world title belt by forcing a stoppage to his eagerly awaited re-match with WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, their first match up in 2018 ending in a draw.

Fury who previously held all of the straps but the WBC has now added that to his tally making him the best GYPSY fighter of all time and he announced “The Gypsy King is now back on the thrown”

“A big shout out to Deontay Wilder,” said Fury. “He came here tonight and he manned up and he really did show the heart of a champion.I hit him with a clean right that dropped him and he got back up. He is a warrior. He will be back. He will be champion again.But I will say, the king has returned to the top of the throne!”

“Things like this happen,” said Wilder. “The best man won tonight, but my corner threw in the towel and I was ready to go out on my shield. I had a lot of things going on heading into this fight. It is what it is, but I make no excuses tonight. I’m a warrior. He had a great performance and we will be back stronger.”

ROUND BY ROUND

Round 1 – Fury did well landing a good jab on Wilder as the pair feel each other out.

Round 2 – A pretty level round with Fury edging it.

Round 3 – Fury flattens Wilder with a great RIGHT hand. He gets up and Fury puts him dowm again but the ref rules it not a KNOCKDOWN. Wilder looks shaken going back to his corner.



Photos from Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Round 4 – Fury comes out cagey, showcasing his boxing SKILLS. Wilder goes down again, SLIPPED! His balance still isn’t right in there.

Round 5 – Fury comes out LANDING 1-2. Wilder goes down again from a BODYSHOT! He’s gets up and is being chased down by Fury. Wilder is cut and the ref sees fit to take a point off of Fury for nothing and allows Wilder time to recover. As they go back to their corners Wilder is BLEEDING from his ear.



Round 6 – Fury starts the round fast and WOBBLES Wilder again. Fury is backing him up with his punches into the corner. As the round ends Wilder is bleeding from the ear and now the mouth too.

Round 7 – Wilder is looking ill. Fury presses for the STOPPAGE. Wilder is bleeding abdly and is getting a WHOOPING. Ref steps in and the towel comes in form the Wilder corner at 1.39 of the round.

Great WIN by THE GYPSY KING and now he can press ahead with either a re-match with Wilder or a unification with Anthony Joshua which from last nights performance there will only be one winner that being Tyson Fury.