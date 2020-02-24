Queen Aya weighted to open account at Wolves

Now dropped into class 6 company for the first time, Queen Aya looks weighted to open her account in the 6.00 at Wolverhampton today.

This Ed Walker trained three-year-old filly had six starts as a juvenile and ran well on the third of those when a 2 3/4 length third of nine to Caspian Queen in a class 5 maiden at Windsor.

The winner went on to land a class 2 handicap at Goodwood off 78 and ran in a Listed contest when last seen in action off an official rating of 86.

Cool Sphere, who finished second has also won since off a rating of 81 whilst the fourth home San Diego went on to land a class 4 maiden at Sandown off 76.

Queen Aya went on to finish a fair 1 3/4 length fourth of six on handicap debut in a class 4 at Newbury off 66 and is now able to race in this lower grade class 6 off just 61.

It gives her major claims from a handicapping perspective judged on the form of her aforementiioned races and she now returns to action having undergone wind surgery.

Queen Aya also now gets the services of Luke Morris in the saddle for the first time and he has a 25 per cent strike rate when teaming up with the yard in the past 12 months.

Walker also boasts a strike rate of just under 29 per cent with his runners at the venue in the same period, so Queen Aya looks to have lots going for her in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Queen Aya (5/1 bet365 – BOG)