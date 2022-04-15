Gelding Operation Could Be A Signal Of An Improved Effort

Godolphin/Appleby/Buick again for my second bet this afternoon when they allow the promising Private Signal to run in a handicap over seven furlongs that rounds off the Newbury card at 5.40pm. A winner on his second start at Leicester, he was then thrown in the deep end in the Superlative Stakes won by stable companion Native Trail who is now a very short price for the 2000 Guineas, but he ought to find this company far less testing.

Put away for the season after his last start in July last year to mature and strengthen, he has been gelded since and doesn’t look harshly rated off a mark of 67 this afternoon, and if he improves even a fraction, he may well be thrown in here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Private Signal 5.40pm Newbury 7/2 most bookmakers