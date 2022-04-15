Have It With Hafit At Newbury

I am rather hoping Godolphin via Charlie Appleby have a good day this Sunday, starting in the 3.56pm when William Buick appears to have chosen to ride Hafit ahead of stablemate Walk of Stars – though they could well finish first and second here.

The selection set them back a whopping 2.1 million Guineas as a yearling and won on his debut at Newmarket on the July courser last August. Two further starts saw a second in Listed class and a third (beaten a neck) in the Group Three Zetland Stakes when caught in the final strides on the Rowley mile over this trip.

He always looked to have the frame to do even better at three, and although I doubt he can ever justify his price tag, he ought to be up to winning this before going on to win Group races, though Classics may well prove beyond him, even if he does still hold an Epsom Derby entry (25/1).

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hafit 3.56pm Newbury 6/4 most bookmakers