Selection Can Bear Fruit At Market Rasen

One at a slightly bigger price to round off our weekend selections, and over the jumps at Market Rasen, I quite like the chances of Dragonfruit in the Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase at 5.21pm. Jockey Toby Wynne is good value for his 3lb claim and has won two of his eight races in the last two weeks which is a positive, though he has been well-backed since I first spotted his chances and the 7/1 is now just a distant memory.

He drops in class after racing in Class Three events recently and wears first-time blinkers here, and if they can bring hm back to the form that saw him come home second at Ayr off 3lb higher in November, then he looks to have an outstanding chance of a third win on his ninth start over the larger obstacles.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Dragonfruit 5.21pm Market Rasen 5/2 Bet365