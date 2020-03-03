Get into the Spirit in Exeter finale

Morning Spirit ran verey well when runner-up last time out and looks worth siding with to go one better and open his account on handicap debut in the 4.30 Exeter today.

Having shaped with promise when third on debut in a bumper and finishing sevebth of 16 to Son Of camas abd fifth of 20 to Mahler’s promsie in decent maiden hurdles at Newbury, this Jonjo O’Neill trained five-year-old post an improved effort at Plumpton when chasing home Highway One O Two.

After being held-up in mid-division, Mprning Spirit made good headway after three from home ansd stayed on to be baeten 11 lengths.

Altough no match for the easy winner, he stuck to the task well and pulled 3 1/2 lengths clear of the third home White Chocolate who won next time up.

Highway One O Two, from whom he was receiving 6lb, is also a very smart sort who has since gone on to land the Grade 2 Dovecote Hurdle ar Kempton in fine style to be rated 146.

That gives the form a solid look and suggests and opening handicap mark of 120 for Morning Spirit is exploitable.

He also appeals as the type to come into his own now going down the handicap route and remains open to plenty of progression.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Morning Spirit (5/2 generally available)