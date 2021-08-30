Man On A Mission At Lingfield

A Class Six Apprentice handicap on the all-weather at Lingfield next on a day sorely lacking in top-class contest, but surely Manumission can land our bets here for trainer David Evans whose string are in excellent form.

A winner on the Chepstow turf over six furlongs, he was unlucky last time out when second at Wolverhampton after failing to get a clear run, but an added furlong may see him in even better light here, and if the race goes his way, I can see him proving too good for these rivals in a race that won’t take too much winning.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Manumission 4.35pm Lingfield 11/4 Bet365