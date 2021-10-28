Give Me The Moonlight…

A Listed contest over the mile and restricted to fillies here that may stretch the stamina of some of these on the rain softened ground. Mark Johnston’s Five Starts looks likely to take them along from the start as she attempts to keep her unbeaten record and she will not be easy to pass close home, but I was impressed with Charlie Appleby’s With The Moonlight at Wolverhampton, and if she handles the going she could be the one to be on.

She cruised up from off the pace last time to win going away, and although upped in class considerably here, the daughter of Frankel looked the part and will be my selection here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win With The Moonlight 2.58pm Newmarket 11/4 Sky Bet, Paddy Power, and most bookmakers.