Gloves Lynch weighted to strike at Lingfield

Having shaped better than the bare result last time out, Gloves Lynch looks worth siding with at 7/2 now stepped up in trip in the 1m handicap at Lingfield today (3.20)

This five-year-old notched his sole success over 6f at Carlisle back in August 2018 when in the care of Gordon Elliott and quickening up nicely to score by 2 1/4 lengths.

Gloves Lynch was highly-tried after that, finishing third in a Listed affair at Chantilly, and running off an official rating of 98 when eight of 10 to Shelir in a Listed 7f contest at the Curragh.

He then moved to join Michael Wigham and caught the eye on his first start for his new handler in a class 2 over 7f at Newcastle in June of last year when making late headway after being short of room at the start to finish a never nearer 6 3/4 length sixth of 12 to Daarik off 91.

Gloves Lynch also ran well in a class 4 over 6f at Ascot three starts later when a 2 1/2 length eighth of 19 to My Style off 85.

He is now able to race in this same grade affair off a career-low of 79 and that makes him a big player from a handicapping perspective.

Gloves Lynch is also entitled to strip fitter for his last run over 7f at Chelmsford last month following a break when a 3 1/2 length eighth of 10 to Fred, where he was denied a clear run in a race which wasn’t run to suit and eased.

I think he is well worth a crack at this trip and this looks a very winnable affair for the grade.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Gloves Lynch (7/2 bet365, 888sport – BOG)