First Flow revels in the mud and is a strong fancy to cash-in on what looks a lenient opening handicap chase to land the spoils in the 1.50 at Ascot today.

This Kim Baileu trained sevenne-year-old dveloped into a smart hurdler in 2018/19 when winning three of his five starts.

In the last of those on heavy ground at Haydock he easily beat Midnight Shadow by 10 lengths in the Grade 2 Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle.

First Flow then failed to shine when pulled-up in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival but then ran much better when fifth of 13 to Malaya in the Grade 3 Imperial Cup at Sandown off a rating of 144.

He then had his attentions switched to chasing at the start of this season and ran well on debut over the larger obstacles when a four length runner-up to Summerville Boy at Uttoxeter

First Flow then chased home Angels Breath here when beaten eighet lengths – and the winner is an exciting prospect who strolled to a facile success here yesterday off an official rating of 151.

He the he gained a deserved success last time out at Hereford when making all to score by 20 lengths and now makes his handicap chase debut off a rating of 140.

That could seriously underestimate First Flow’s ability and I think he look potentially thrown-in at the weights on heavy ground which holds no fears.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win First Flow (11/4 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)