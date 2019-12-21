Umbrigado the bet in Betfair Exhange Trophy

Now dropped back in trip following a highly promising run on seasonal reappeaeamce, Umbrigado looks the one to be on in the Grade 3 Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot today(3.25).

After finishing runner-up in his sole start in an Irish point, this five-year-old made an impressive winning start under Rules on debut for the Pond House handler when landing a Uttoxeter bumper by 5 1/2 lengths.

Umbrigado then had little difficulty opening his account over the obstacles in an 11-runner maiden hurdle at Southwell, before only having to by driven out to land the hat-trick when accounting for Ask Dillon by 2 1/4 lengths at Exeter.

The runner-up is a smart sort who is now rated 137, so the way in which he was readily brushed aside was impressive.

It earned Umbrigado a crack at the Grade 1 Mersey Novices’ Hurdle at the Aintree Grand National Festival, but after making a short-lived effort two from home he weakened to finish a 9 3/4 lengths sixth of nine to Reserve Tank.

That was a red-hot renewal and may well have come too soon for Umrigado at such an early stage of his career.

He appealed as the type that would come inton his own this season once strengthend up, and that view was confirmed when Umbrigado finished an eye-catching fifth of 17 to Stoney Mountain in the Grade 3 Betfair Stayers’ Hurdle over 3m at Haydock last month.

Umbrigado travelled ominously well in mid-division for much of the contest until

appearing to blow up two from home. He then kept on again to be beaten 6 1/2 lengths.

He looks sure to come on a bundle for that outing and is now drops back down to a trip over which he is 2-2. His current mark 152 looks workable and another plus is that Umbrigado has proven form o testing ground.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Umbrigado (11/2 generally available – use BOG firms)