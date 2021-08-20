Lady To Lord It In France

I rarely step overseas for my bets but Sunday racing is not the best in the UK sadly and now we all live in a more connected world it is just as easy to place our bets, regardless of where the racing takes place.

Lady Bowthorpe is a class act and easily the best horse in the care of trainer William Jarvis after winning the Group One Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood where she won by a very easy length and a half. That was her first try at a mile and a quarter, and now they know she stays, all sorts of opportunities open up for the daughter of Nathaniel. The trip today is the same as is the expected going (Good to Soft), and if she arrives at Deauville in the same form, she may be good enough to hold off Thundering Nights at level weights.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lady Bowthorpe 3.25pm Deauville 2/1 Paddy Power