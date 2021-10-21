Godolphin Good Thing?

When the highest rated contender gets weight from all of his rivals, all we are left with is the ground as the only concern.

Godolphin look all set for a big day here, and Siskany could be one of their winners after he came home clear last time out over this trip at Newmarket in a Class Two handicap.

He certainly deserves a crack at some blacktype on that form and is now rated 111, 5lb clear of Ilaraab who has to give him 6lb, suggesting we are on another winner here though I had, as always, hoped for a better (bigger) price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Siskany 2.35pm Newbury Evens Sky Bet