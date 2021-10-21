The Truth Will Come Out

I can remember the day when the Horris Hill winner was seen as a serious classic pretender but although the recent winners have all been decent animals, looking at the last 10 years I am struggling to name a star among them.

Three unbeaten colts enter the fray this afternoon, all after just the one start, so your guess is as good as mine regarding who will improve past who in this field. Add in heavy going which is an unknown quantity for most of these and is not an easy one to call, but a job is a job and I have come down on the side of Noble Truth.

He holds Hoo Ya Mal on September form, albeit by only a nose, but ran his best race yet when second to Angel Blue in the Group One Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp on heavy going, and if you add the better form of that race to his ability to handle underfoot conditions he becomes difficult to oppose.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Noble Truth 2.00pm Newbury 6/5 William Hill