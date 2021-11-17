Godolphin Look Set To Plunder Bahrain Riches

With over a quarter of a million pounds to the winner out first contest on Friday afternoon is from Bahrain, and sees a star studded line-up of foreign raiders looking to take home the spoils.

Godolphin seem pretty keen on winning this mile and a quarter event with four of the fourteen starters, while David O’Meara, Charlie Hills, Richard Fahey, Saeed bin Suroor, Charlie Appleby, and Ralph Beckett all have a runner from the UK, along with Jessica Harrington from Ireland, Andre Fabre from France, and Andreas Suborics from Germany, along with a host of locally trained challengers.

If you naively assume that William Buick will have had first choice of the Godolphin team, then you have to assume that Zakoushki is the one to be on. A very easy winner in Listed class at Newmarket last month, that was his first start since winning a Group Two in Dubai in February, and if he strip fitter here, he may prove tough to pass if he gets to the front bright and early.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Zakoushki 1.00pm Sakhir (Bahrain) 9/4 Betway and Betfred.