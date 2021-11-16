It’s BACK Snow White and the Seven Poofs 2021!

London’s Number One Adults Only Pantomime Is Back!

Yes, it’s back the hilarious Snow White and the Seven Poofs London’s favourite adult pantomime returns to the London stage for 2021 this time BIGGER BOLDER AND RUDER!!!

The show will fly back into the heart of London’s West End to its new home The Backstage Bar at the swanky Grosvenor Casino in the heart of Piccadilly Circus from 19thDecember starring the hilarious Simon Gross as Queen Genetalia and introducing Brighton Drag Artiste Ava Cardo in the title role of Snow White as well as a full supporting cast.

Join Snow White and her friends Prince Donkey dick of Soho, Magic Mirror, Egor the Henchman and of course he very evil Queen Genetalia as well as seven most outrageous dwarves ever to be seen in Pantomime history!!!  The producers promise this delightful and risqué version of the story is packed full of laughs as Snow White and her friends indulge in some delicious pantomime fairy-tale campery!

Ticket-holders will also enjoy a brilliant soundtrack and get involved with high-energy party classics such as ‘Get the Party Started’, Dancing Queen, ‘You’re the One That I want” Like a Virgin and ‘YMCA’, This Is Me, Hot Stuff’ and ‘Don’t Stop Believing’

Producer Simon  Gross  added  “ After the last two years we  have all experienced in the UK this due to Covid 19  this is a perfect opportunity  to  release the inner child  escape the realities  of the world  close the door and come in to magic world of pantomime glory promising  comedy, trad dazzling costumes, a playlist of your  favourite party songs  proving  that pantomime really is alive and kicking  for 2021!”

Snow White is not for the faint-hearted children or persons of a prudish nature!
 

Tickets £35

Available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/theentertainmentproviders

Venue

Backstage Bar at The Rialto

Grosvenor Casino

3-4, Coventry Street,

London

W1D 6BL

Nearest Tube-Piccadilly Circus

Performances are scheduled from 10th December 2021 – 15th January 2022at 7.30pm.

 (See TicketSource for all dates and times)

Nearest Station Piccadilly Circus

