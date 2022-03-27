Godolphin To Get Back To Winning Ways

Godolphin did not have a good day at “their” World Cup meeting on Saturday but you write them off at your peril, and I am pretty hopeful that Stormy Ocean can make his first start in a handicap a winning one at 8.00pm tonight. Two starts as a juvenile saw the son of Frankel come home third at Leicester and fourth at Newmarket, but he looks a different beast on his return at Newcastle when making all for a comfortable four length success.

Given a mark of 88 this evening that seems fair enough (if not overly generous), but more importantly he may have a lot more to offer and as he has shown a liking for the all-weather, I am thinking he can make all and come home alone again here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Stormy Ocean 8.00pm Wolverhampton 15/8 Bet365